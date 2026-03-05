Getty Images Sport
Tottenham hit staggering 50-year low after awful home defeat to Crystal Palace leaves them just one point above relegation zone
Van de Ven’s red card turns the tide
The game seemed to shift in Tottenham’s favor early on when Dominic Solanke opened the scoring in the 34th minute, following a disallowed Ismaila Sarr goal. However, disaster struck when Micky van de Ven was sent off for pulling Sarr in the penalty area, and the Palace star picked himself up to convert the spot kick. Jorgen Strand Larsen then made it 2-1 before Sarr extended the visitors' lead in the seventh minute of first-half stoppage time.
Spurs managed to stabilize in the second half, preventing further goals, but the damage had already been done. Tudor’s decision to leave out key signings Conor Gallagher and Xavi Simons backfired, while his late substitutions failed to spark a comeback. Tudor has now lost all three of his games in interim charge and is already facing questions over his short-term future.
Spurs freefall: A club in crisis
Per Opta, Tottenham have now gone 11 league games without a victory for the first time since October 1975, while they are also experiencing their first run of five consecutive Premier League defeats since November 2004, when they lost six in a row - highlighting the growing turmoil at the club.
2026 already a year of misery
Tottenham are enduring one of the worst starts to a calendar year in their league history. Their only longer winless start to a year came back in 1935, when Spurs failed to win any of their first 15 league games, underlining the scale of the crisis currently facing the club.
- Getty Images Sport
No home comfort: Spurs’ stadium struggles
Spurs have endured a miserable run at home in the Premier League over the past two seasons. Since the start of last season, only Wolverhampton Wanderers have suffered more home defeats in the competition, losing 20 matches, compared to Tottenham’s 19 losses at their own stadium. The numbers highlight the club’s alarming decline on home soil, with Spurs also collecting just 31 home points since the beginning of the 2024-25 campaign - the lowest total among all ever-present Premier League sides during that period.
Things don't get any easier for Tottenham now either, with the first leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid set to be followed by a daunting Premier League trip to Liverpool.
Advertisement