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Tottenham fans urge club NOT to hire ex-Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi over his defence of Mason Greenwood
Fan groups unite in opposition
Speculation surrounding De Zerbi making a move to north London has been met with a wave of resistance from key Tottenham supporter organisations. Both the Proud Lilywhites, the club’s official LGBTQI+ Supporters’ Association, and the Women of The Lane group have taken to social media to broadcast a clear message: "No to De Zerbi."
The groups argue that hiring the former Brighton and Marseille boss would represent a direct conflict with the cultural values Tottenham has worked to establish.
They believe his track record and public statements regarding off-field controversies make him an unsuitable candidate to lead the Premier League side into a new era of accountability and inclusion.
- AFP
Ethical concerns over Greenwood
The primary catalyst for this campaign is De Zerbi’s staunch defence of Greenwood during the 2024-25 season. Despite the heavy controversy surrounding the striker, De Zerbi remained a vocal supporter - a stance that has not been forgotten by the Spurs faithful who prioritise the club's ethical standing over on-pitch results.
Proud Lilywhites addressed the reports with a detailed statement, explaining: "We’ve seen the reports linking Roberto De Zerbi with the Tottenham job, and honestly, it doesn’t sit right.
As Proud Lilywhites, we care deeply about this club, not just what happens on the pitch, but what Tottenham stands for off it. This isn’t just about results or style of football. It’s about values, identity, and the kind of people we choose to represent us."
Protecting the club's identity
Supporters are increasingly demanding that football clubs reflect the progressive values of their communities. For many Tottenham fans, the manager is more than just a tactician; they are the face of the institution and must be held to a high standard of moral conduct in their public associations and comments.
The fan organisations stressed that football clubs must set standards that make everyone feel welcome, suggesting that De Zerbi’s arrival would undermine this mission.
Women of The Lane bolstered the protest by sharing their own specific 'No to De Zerbi' graphics on social media, sparking a wider conversation among the fanbase about the criteria for the next managerial appointment.
- AFP
Pressure on the Tottenham board
As the Tottenham hierarchy weigh up their options for the dugout, this organised resistance presents a significant hurdle. Ignoring the pleas of the Proud Lilywhites and Women of The Lane could lead to a fractured relationship between the club and its most socially active supporter bases before a ball is even kicked under a new regime.
The situation remains fluid as Spurs look to finalise their long-term plans. However, the message from the supporters is loud and clear.