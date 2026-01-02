Tottenham confirm departure of Europa League winning goalscorer Brennan Johnson in £35m deal with Crystal Palace

Johnson arrived at Spurs late in the 2023 summer transfer window for a reported £47.5m ($60.5m/€56m) from Nottingham Forest and quickly became an important part of former boss Postecoglou's starting lineup in north London, scoring 18 goals in all competitions in his second season at the club after only bagging five in his debut campaign. His most important strike undoubtedly came in the Europa League final, with his scrappy finish enough to beat Manchester United and end Tottenham's trophy draught back in May.

A statement from Tottenham reads: "We have reached agreement with Crystal Palace for the transfer of Brennan Johnson.

"The 24-year-old Wales international's name will forever be etched into our history as the winning goalscorer in last season's UEFA Europa League final, his close-range effort proving to be the only goal of the game as we defeated Manchester United in Bilbao.

"We thank Brennan for his contribution and wish him well for the future."

Coincidentally, his last appearance in a Tottenham shirt came just under a week ago in their slender 1-0 victory over Palace, where Archie Gray scored the only goal of the game.