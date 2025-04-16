Tottenham Hotspur v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Quarter Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Tottenham and Ange Postecoglou dealt huge injury blow on eve of do-or-die Europa League showdown with Eintracht Frankfurt

TottenhamH. SonEintracht Frankfurt vs TottenhamEintracht FrankfurtEuropa LeagueA. Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that Son Heung-min will not be available for Tottenham's do-or-die Europa League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.

  • Son ruled out of Eintracht Frankfurt clash
  • Missed the Premier League fixture against Wolves last weekend
  • Spurs face Eintracht Frankfurt in Europa League on Thursday
