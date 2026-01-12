Toronto FC reportedly bid $18 million for Norwich and USMNT striker Josh Sargent

According to multiple reports, negotiations remain ongoing, and no agreement has been reached, but Toronto are optimistic about completing the deal despite resistance from the English Championship side.

Norwich head coach Philippe Clement publicly addressed the situation after his team’s 5–1 FA Cup victory over Walsall, revealing that Sargent made himself unavailable for the match due to transfer-related concerns rather than injury.

“He sent me a message to say that he was not available today because of transfer things that are in his head,” Clement said. “That is obviously not something we want and it will have consequences. We need to speak about that this week inside the club.”

Fabrizio Romano and ESPN reported the news of Toronto's bid. Toronto FC declined to comment when contacted by GOAL.