'Tops Champions League final slip!' - Fans roast Chelsea icon John Terry for 'cringe' Baller League UK rap alongside ArrDee
Terry’s rap shocks fans at Baller League
Terry, one of Chelsea’s greatest ever players, made headlines this week after taking part in a musical performance during the Baller League UK, an indoor six-a-side competition that blends football with online entertainment and features content creators alongside former pros.
The 44-year-old, who manages a team named the 26ers, joined ArrDee during the team's entrance for what appeared to be a playful diss track aimed at influencer Angry Ginge. Footage of the pair walking out together and performing quickly spread across social media, with many supporters expressing their disbelief at the sight of their former captain trying his hand at rap.
Terry, who spent his entire 22-year playing career at Stamford Bridge and won the Premier League five times, appeared in good spirits during the performance, but the online reaction was the opposite, with sections of the Chelsea fanbase calling it "painful to watch" and questioning why a club legend would involve himself in such antics.
Social media reaction: ‘Cringe’, ‘embarrassing’, and ‘tops the slip’
It didn’t take long for the clip to go viral, and fans across X were quick to pile in with a mix of humour, disbelief, and second-hand embarrassment.
One user, @saxon_davi67265, wrote: "He's topped his most embarrassing moment in his life of slipping in a Champions League final."
Another, @ONLYONEWEEDA, admitted he felt incredibly uncomfortable watching the scenes unfold. He posted: "Jesus christ that was cringe"
@NikBoReid simply added: "Embarrassing nonsense."
Meanwhile, @jordymaui commented: “What the f*ck is this?", followed by several crying laughing emojis.
And @pusb1991 questioned those who watch the competition in the first place, adding: "Who watches this sh*te genuinely?".
The negative wave of reaction didn’t stop there. On Reddit and other platforms, fans described the moment as "super cringe" and "hard to watch", while others urged Terry to "stick to coaching" instead of pursuing a career in the music industry.
From captain to content creator
While the reaction was mostly mocking, Terry’s involvement in the Baller League reflects his growing interest in football-based entertainment. The competition features former professionals, influencers, and content creators, mixing sport with live performances and plenty of viral moments. Terry has served as one of the Baller League’s headline figures since its launch, managing the 26ers team and making regular appearances in promotional content. His collaboration with ArrDee was clearly meant to be light-hearted, though it appears many fans took it less kindly.
The former England international retired from playing in 2018 before moving into assistant coaching roles at Aston Villa and Leicester City. He’s also been open about his desire to one day manage Chelsea, describing it as his "final dream" in football.
Terry’s legacy damaged?
Despite the backlash, Terry remains one of Chelsea’s most decorated figures, having made 717 appearances and captained the club to its first Champions League title in 2012. Yet, his off-pitch persona has often divided opinion, from controversial posts on social media to now, an unexpected rap performance.
Some supporters took the criticism in stride, noting that the clip was likely meant to be fun and part of the Baller League’s entertainment approach. Others, though, saw it as another "PR own goal" for a figure who once embodied the club’s old-school toughness.
The contrast between the former captain who lifted trophies under Jose Mourinho and the man rapping in a tracksuit beside ArrDee was too much for many to process. Although it is worth noting that the reaction the clip sparked on social media served its purpose. Terry will have been well aware that purist fans of the game will have picked up on his performance, and while he may face the brunt of the backlash, the moment draws more eyes to the Baller League.
