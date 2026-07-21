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Topps turns iconic photo of Lionel Messi holding infant Lamine Yamal into 1-of-1 trading card after 'crazy' World Cup final meeting
Iconic image becomes trading card
Topps has announced it will release a one-of-one trading card featuring the famous photograph of Messi holding an infant Yamal. The unique card will be inserted into boxes of Topps Stadium Club UCC, which are due to be released later this year. The announcement follows Sunday's World Cup final, where Yamal helped Spain beat Messi's Argentina 1-0 in a meeting that brought the unforgettable image back into the spotlight.
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Messi reflects on remarkable reunion
The story gained even more attention after Messi spoke about the photograph before the World Cup final. The image was taken during a UNICEF fundraising campaign while Messi was playing for Barcelona, long before Yamal emerged as one of football's brightest young talents.
"That photo is incredible," he said, as quoted by ESPN. "I took a picture with him when he was a baby. The fact that we're both playing in the World Cup now is crazy."
From charity shoot to history
What began as a charity photoshoot has evolved into one of football's most remarkable full-circle moments. Messi became a Barcelona legend after winning countless trophies with the club, while Yamal has since developed into one of Spain's biggest stars at the same institution. Their meeting in the World Cup final highlighted what many see as a symbolic passing of the torch between generations.
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Both stars now look ahead
The 2026 World Cup final could be Messi's final appearance on football's biggest stage, with the 39-year-old expected to retire from international football after a glittering international career. Both players will now enjoy a break after featuring in all eight of their teams' World Cup matches. Yamal will return to Barcelona ahead of the 2026-27 LaLiga season, while Messi is set to rejoin Inter Miami as the MLS campaign resumes following the FIFA tournament.
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