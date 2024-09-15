‘Top end of transfers’ remain ‘out of reach’ for Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney – but Hollywood superstars see no need for Wrexham to match Birmingham’s £20m spend
Phil Parkinson claimed Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's Wrexham cannot afford to match Birmingham’s £20m spend and neither do they deem it necessary.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Birmingham signed Jay Stansfield for £10m
- Wrexham also signed Mo Faal for a club-record fee
- Yet Parksinosn was pragmatic with tranfers