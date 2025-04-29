'We don't have to act as if he killed someone!' - Toni Kroos defends Antonio Rudiger amid calls for 'massive' ban after 'crazy' outburst following Real Madrid's Copa del Rey final defeat to Barcelona
Toni Kroos has come out in defence of Antonio Rudiger amid calls for a "massive" ban after his "crazy" outburst following the Copa del Rey final loss.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Rudiger lost his cool after the Copa del Rey defeat
- Got furious with the referee and charged at him
- Was shown red and now faces a lengthy ban