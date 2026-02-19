Tom Brady links up with Zlatan Ibrahimovic as NFL GOAT & Birmingham City shareholder is gifted personalised AC Milan shirt

Brady is being backed to help bring more big names to Birmingham, with former Blues defender Stephen Carr telling GOAL recently: “I think that’s what they are aiming for. The stadium that they just released, you can see what they are building - that is for the Premier League, that’s not for the Football League. That has to be a Premier League stadium.

“I know there is all the other stuff with it, the NFL and everything, but it is being geared up now where they want to go. Very ambitious. But there is a limit to what you can spend, it’s as simple as that. You see it at Newcastle as well - the richest club in the world but they can’t go out and buy whoever they want. That’s where they need plans.

“They do need a good few players. If they stay in the Championship, consolidate and then build. They need players coming in. It’s what they can bring in, what they are restricted with and what they can spend. They have always had a good academy there, they produce some good young players. But you see with the stadium and everything, they are very ambitious.

“The stadium shows how much money they will be spending. That stadium is only worth something if you are in the Premier League, it’s not for the Championship - with the costs and all that. You see Tottenham’s stadium and what they spent, they spent a fortune, but they are in the Premier League. That’s a Premier League stadium, so hopefully they do it and get up. I think you will see spending. I think it will be controlled, it won’t be stupid, but you will see bigger names coming back to Birmingham.”