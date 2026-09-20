Gerrard continued: "It is not just this situation, but in the game as a whole, talented players have fathers, agents and external influences that force them to rush too early, and this can affect a child's professional career."

He stressed: "That would add enormous pressure, and if you are another club looking at this situation, you would think to yourself. Yes, this young man is a great talent, but do you want to carry the burdens and the noise surrounding him?"

Gerrard explained: "Even if Gabriel moves to Real Madrid now, will Mourinho play him immediately, or will he work on motivating him and pushing him forward? As you know, these top coaches only play young players when they are ready to contribute to the team. In my opinion, they must look after the child's health and care for him, and Manchester United are capable of providing that, as they have a history in this area."

He said: "I do not know what he was told or promised behind the scenes, but from my point of view, it seems to me that there is someone pressuring him and rushing things. And I do not think this will benefit this child in any way."

He concluded: "I am a strong competitor to Manchester United, but I have followed them from afar, there are coaches and people of the highest calibre. I know Michael Carrick well, and if this young man were ready, he would have been given a chance to play."

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