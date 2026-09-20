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Leeds United v Manchester United - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
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To Real or Barça? England legend: Mourinho will do the same as Carrick with United's gem

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Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester United
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Carabao Cup
Fulham vs Manchester United
Fulham
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Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
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Real Madrid
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S. Gerrard
M. Carrick
J. Mourinho
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He travelled to Spain and informed Manchester United of his desire to leave!

Steven Gerrard insists Manchester United is the best place for emerging talent JJ Gabriel. The former Liverpool star believes Red Devils boss Michael Carrick will hand the 15-year-old his chance if he proves ready for the first team.

Gabriel stunned United this week by demanding to leave, and he has already flown to Spain for talks with Barcelona. Real Madrid are moving to beat their La Liga rivals to the deal, according to Metro.

Rated as one of the game's brightest young talents, Gabriel has seen those close to him push for a first-team promotion at United. Carrick's lack of response left them frustrated.

He is yet to feature for United's first team. Gabriel had been expected to make Carrick's squad against Brighton in the Carabao Cup before he told the club he wanted out.

  • Move to Real Madrid?: a stern warning

    Former Liverpool captain Gabriel warned that a move to Madrid would pose similar problems regarding the path to regular first-team football.

    He explained to TNT Sports: "It is not limited to this case alone. In general, I am afraid in this game of the possibility of rushing the development of young players or forcing them to build a career."

    Gabriel stressed: "JJ Gabriel is a unique case whose details I do not know, but if we look at the full picture, he plays for one of the biggest clubs in the world. They have a rich history and firmly established traditions in producing wonderful players. There will be big people behind the scenes at Manchester United, but the most important thing for me is that you have an English manager (Michael Carrick) and an English assistant manager (Steve Holland) who will want to protect him when the right time comes, and when they think he is ready, but when they feel he is ready they will play him."

    Read also: Sevilla paid the price: Barcelona avoid their "naive" mistakes with a familiar weapon

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  • Mourinho will make the same decision as Carrick

    Gerrard continued: "It is not just this situation, but in the game as a whole, talented players have fathers, agents and external influences that force them to rush too early, and this can affect a child's professional career."

    He stressed: "That would add enormous pressure, and if you are another club looking at this situation, you would think to yourself. Yes, this young man is a great talent, but do you want to carry the burdens and the noise surrounding him?"

    Gerrard explained: "Even if Gabriel moves to Real Madrid now, will Mourinho play him immediately, or will he work on motivating him and pushing him forward? As you know, these top coaches only play young players when they are ready to contribute to the team. In my opinion, they must look after the child's health and care for him, and Manchester United are capable of providing that, as they have a history in this area."

    He said: "I do not know what he was told or promised behind the scenes, but from my point of view, it seems to me that there is someone pressuring him and rushing things. And I do not think this will benefit this child in any way."

    He concluded: "I am a strong competitor to Manchester United, but I have followed them from afar, there are coaches and people of the highest calibre. I know Michael Carrick well, and if this young man were ready, he would have been given a chance to play."

    Read also: A grave mistake in the transfer market: Gerrard to Tottenham: time to worry
    Read also: Quality that does not change: Salah embarrasses Galatasaray with memories of the United rout

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