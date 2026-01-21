Title-holder or not, Arne Slot will be sacked if Liverpool don't improve FAST after losing the Reds fans

There were at least some sources of excitement on Saturday. Florian Wirtz, for example, was once again a joy to watch and is now making a mockery of those that were quick to write him off after a slow start to his Anfield career. The strike with which he broke the deadlock was an emphatic illustration of his burgeoning self-belief.

There were times during those difficult first few months when Wirtz seemed almost reluctant to shoot. Now, though, he's got four goals in his last six games in all competitions, and his increasing influence over Liverpool's attacking play was further emphasised by the fact that no player made more passes into the final third (60) against Burnley. It was also a crying shame that Cody Gakpo failed to convert after one exhilarating exhibition of Wirtz's awareness and fast feet in a crowded penalty area.

"The connections with the team-mates are really good now – we understand each other better on the pitch," the Germany international said. "It gives me more confidence and makes [it] more fun to play. I'm feeling good on the pitch." And that's evident in not only his performances, but also his general demeanour. It looks as if the weight of the transfer fee has finally been lifted.