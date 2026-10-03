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Thomas Tuchel admits 'sympathy' for Raheem Sterling as former England star's career enters 'downward spiral'
Sterling pleads guilty to driving charges
Sterling recently pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, possessing nitrous oxide, and failing to provide a specimen. The 31-year-old crashed his Lamborghini into a metal gate following an incident on the M25 and M3 in May. Police subsequently discovered six nitrous oxide canisters in his damaged vehicle, while bodycam footage showed the winger attempting to move them to the back seat.
Following immense public scrutiny, the former Manchester City and Arsenal forward posted a cryptic message on Instagram, simply stating: "Progress over perfection." Sterling's barrister noted the player had voluntarily taken steps to address personal difficulties, though he is currently disqualified from driving as he awaits sentencing.
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Tuchel expresses sympathy over downward spiral
Tuchel, who signed Sterling for Chelsea in 2022, reflected on the winger's dramatic fall from grace. The current England boss admitted that his former player has found it incredibly difficult to recapture the devastating form that defined his time at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola.
"I have a lot of sympathy for him and I feel that he has struggled ever since he left Man City and he was at the peak of his career," Tuchel said. "I was fighting for this transfer and he could never prove the importance that he normally had. It was a big step for him at that moment in time."
The German coach also expressed sadness over Sterling's off-field troubles, highlighting his strong personal character. "It's sad to see that someone struggles because he was a devoted father for his children and he was a family guy, a nice guy to be around. It just seems that he goes through a difficult period," he added. "I'm not sure how much is his fault, sometimes you just enter a strange spiral in your life, a downward spiral. Thoughts of with him of course, the belief is always that he can turn it around and I wish him the best."
The rapid decline of a Premier League great
Sterling's current situation is a stark contrast to his days as one of the Premier League's premier talents. A four-time league champion, he dominated English football during a highly successful seven-year spell at the Etihad Stadium. However, his career trajectory has plummeted since departing Manchester.
Underwhelming spells with Chelsea and Arsenal ultimately led to a mutual contract termination at Stamford Bridge in January 2026. A subsequent move to the Netherlands with Feyenoord yielded zero goal contributions in eight appearances, leaving him without a club.
The 82-cap England international's search for a new team has proven incredibly difficult. Recent reports indicate that Ligue 1 strugglers Le Havre, alongside another unnamed French club, rejected the chance to sign the winger after deciding they were already well-stocked in attacking areas.
- AFP
Court sentencing looms as club search stalls
Sterling will return to court on November 25 to discover his punishment, with the case officially adjourned to allow for pre-sentence reports. Until this legal matter is resolved, his illustrious footballing career remains firmly on hold.
Currently keeping active by working at his own RS7 Academy, the 31-year-old faces an uphill battle to convince a professional side to take a gamble on him. Finding a club willing to offer a route back into the game will likely depend entirely on the outcome of his impending sentencing.
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