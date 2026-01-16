Thomas Tuchel over Oliver Glasner?! Crystal Palace boss not a frontrunner to land Man Utd job next summer despite pending exit

The search is underway for United’s long-term successor to Carrick and according to reports by The i Paper, Glasner is not the frontrunner to become the next permanent manager at Old Trafford. Reporting states that England manager Thomas Tuchel and Marseille’s Roberto De Zerbi are both ahead of Glasner in the running, despite the fact that the former has a World Cup to manage until July, and the latter is currently in employment and would require compensation.

Part of the reason for this is said to be Palace’s poor run of recent form, with Glasner struggling to turn around a winless run of nine games which included arguably the greatest FA Cup shock in history in a 2-1 third-round defeat at National League North side Macclesfield FC. The run has seen Palace fall from top-six contention down into 13th place in the league, while they are still just four points off United in seventh and can point towards fixture congestion and injuries as having played a key role in the slump.

Reporting continues that Old Trafford chiefs are looking for someone with Premier League experience – something all of Tuchel, De Zerbi and Glasner have – while an ambitious swoop for Luis Enrique has also been speculated, amidst uncertainty over his future at PSG.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now