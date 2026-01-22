'All day long' - Thomas Tuchel told he MUST include Premier League midfielder in England's World Cup squad despite fact he hasn't played a single minute of last three internationals

Collymore is, however, of the opinion that Gibbs-White should be included in England's World Cup plans, with the ex-Forest frontman - speaking in association with BetWright betting - telling GOAL: “I think Jude is untouchable. Gibbs-White should get in the squad. It might sound slightly barmy, but he brings something different to the table.

“If you are looking at the midfielders that England have got, that are going to be classed as midfielders, you have got [Declan] Rice - who is playing extraordinarily well - you have got Elliott Anderson, you have got [Adam] Wharton, you have got Bellingham. Gibbs-White will be fighting. You could potentially have Foden classed as a midfielder for the purposes of the squad, so that would be six.

“I wonder if he is going to be looking, Thomas Tuchel, to add more strikers into the mix. That would mean him potentially leaving a midfielder out. He likes the idea of, you have got players like John Stones that can walk the ball out from the back four and into midfield and be another midfielder."

