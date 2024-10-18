Thomas Tuchel Jimmy Floyd HasselbainkGetty Images
Aditya Gokhale

Thomas Tuchel will be 'delighted' if England beat Germany, claims Dutch ex-Three Lions coach Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink as he hails 'exciting' replacement for his former boss Gareth Southgate

T. TuchelEnglandNetherlandsGermanyUEFA Nations League BEuropean ChampionshipUEFA Nations League A

New England boss Thomas Tuchel has been told that he will love beating Germany with the Three Lions by former coach Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Tuchel appointed as England head coach
  • Only the third foreign manager in men's team history
  • Hasselbaink tells him he'll enjoy beating Germany
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below