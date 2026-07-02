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Thomas Tuchel urges parents to 'write an excuse' and let children stay up late for England's 1am World Cup last-16 clash against Mexico
Tuchel calls for national support
Tuchel is leaving nothing to chance as his side prepares for a massive round-of-16 clash against co-hosts Mexico. With the match scheduled for a 1am BST kick-off on Monday morning, the German tactician has lightheartedly suggested that parents should prioritise the national team over the traditional school night routine.
"Write an excuse for school and let them watch football," said the England head coach after the game. "They have so much school to go to, but the World Cup is every four years. Let them watch, there will be a big, big match in four days and we need the support of everyone and especially of the children."
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Kane the hero in historic turnaround
The Three Lions booked their spot in the next stage thanks to the predatory instincts of Harry Kane. After Brian Cipenga gave DR Congo a shock lead inside seven mintues, the captain struck twice in the final 15 minutes to secure a 2-1 win. The comeback was historic, marking only the second time in history that England have won a FIFA World Cup match after conceding the opening goal, following the 1966 final.
Kane, who now has 13 World Cup goals, spoke about the mental toughness required in knockout football. "We spoke about people having hero moments. It can be anyone in the team, whether it’s me, a save, a block from the defenders, whoever it is. We have hero moments and for me it was today," the Bayern frontman said. "You have to stay patient in these games. The last couple of games have been similar and obviously when you get to knockout football the pressure is higher, the risk is higher."
Azteca altitude poses major threat
The reward for England’s resilience is a trip to Mexico City and the iconic Estadio Azteca. Situated over 2,000 metres above sea level, the venue provides a unique physical challenge that Tuchel admits his squad cannot fully prepare for in such a short window. The manager noted that the altitude will be a big disadvantage because they cannot physically adapt to it in just four days.
"It is maybe one of the most beautiful and exciting fixtures that you can have against Mexico in the Azteca and there will be a lot of obstacles waiting for us," Tuchel said. "Not to mention the altitude will be of course a big disadvantage because we cannot physically adapt to it and in four days it’s just impossible. More obstacles may come, but we are ready for that. Maybe we have the ideal platform now to genuinely believe that we are ready for that. When the going gets tough, we will find the answers."
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Clinical edge remains the difference
England vice-captain Declan Rice was quick to praise his skipper following the narrow victory in Atlanta. While the team’s overall performance was at times disjointed, having a world-class finisher like Kane provides a safety net that few other nations possess. Rice highlighted the striker's incredible record this term, acknowledging that the Bayern Munich man has now netted 72 goals for club and country this season. "If you give him a chance it’s a goal," the Arsenal midfielder noted. "It’s just ridiculous, so credit to him."
England will need that clinical edge to be razor-sharp against a Mexican side that has yet to concede a goal in the tournament. With the weight of the Azteca crowd behind them, the co-hosts represent the ultimate test for Tuchel’s tactical blueprint and England’s trophy ambitions.