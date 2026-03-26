Thomas Tuchel sends blunt 'pressure' warning to Cole Palmer amid 'big competition' for England No.10 role at World Cup

Tuchel has made it clear that Palmer faces a fight to secure his long-term future in the England starting XI. The 23-year-old has endured a fragmented season due to a recurring groin injury, which has limited him to just 25 appearances across all competitions this term. The Three Lions boss believes the pressure is now firmly on the Chelsea man to translate his club form to the international stage and prove his fitness.

Speaking ahead of England's international friendly against Uruguay tomorrow, Tuchel elaborated on the challenges facing the Chelsea star. “Honestly, he has to show it because we have more evidence without him than with him so the pressure is on him,” Tuchel explained. “He had a difficult season but he has also had a difficult spell with the national team. He was only once available for us and when he was available, we decided to stick with the same squad so there is big competition for his best position, number 10. He really tries.”