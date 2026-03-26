Thomas Tuchel tells Trent Alexander-Arnold 'he just has to accept' England squad snub after phone call with Real Madrid star

Tuchel has confirmed that he held a direct conversation with Trent Alexander-Arnold to explain why the Real Madrid star has once again been overlooked for international duty. The 27-year-old’s hopes of featuring prominently at the upcoming World Cup have taken a massive hit, as he effectively finds himself languishing as seventh-choice in a heavily congested right-back department.

Addressing the media ahead of England’s international friendly against Uruguay, Tuchel revealed the nature of his recent exchange with the Liverpool star. "I know that it creates noise when you leave a player like Trent out," he admitted. "We had a call. I tried to explain the situation but he just has to accept it. Just a choice. A sportive choice and a difficult choice and maybe a hard choice. Maybe to a certain degree unfair but these choices have to be made."