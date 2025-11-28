How Thomas Muller, USMNT standouts Sebastian Berhalter, Brian White and Tristan Blackmon, and head coach Jesper Sørensen turned the Vancouver Whitecaps into improbable MLS contenders

Vancouver wasn't supposed to be here. Some, in fact, didn't think they would get close.

Look at the lists made by experts and fans alike, and most would have told you that the Canadian side could finish towards the bottom of the Western Conference. And even if that was harsh, this certainly didn't look like a sure-fire playoff team. There was a good reason for that. In November 2024, they fired their coach, a fan favorite in Vanni Sartini. A month later, the ownership group announced the club was up for sale. There was a chance that Vancouver might not even have an MLS club for long, with rumors of relocation.

Vancouver’s head coaching job remained vacant for nearly two months, illustrating the level of upheaval at the club. They finally appointed Jesper Sørensen on Jan. 12 - a Danish manager with no prior MLS experience.

It all looked like a recipe for disaster.

Yet nine months later, they are two wins from a historic milestone. A season that was expected to be mediocre has instead turned into one of steady ascent. The Whitecaps started strong, built on that foundation, and now sit within reach of the first MLS Cup in club history.