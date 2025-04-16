Thomas MullerGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

Thomas Muller to snub MLS? Bayern Munich legend set to be offered Serie A contract as Premier League clubs consider move after veteran confirmed shock Allianz Arena exit

Thomas MullerBayern MunichLos Angeles FCFiorentinaBundesligaMajor League SoccerSerie ATransfers

A number of Premier League and Serie A clubs are lining up for MLS-linked Thomas Muller after the Bayern Munich icon's exit was confirmed.

  • Muller announced decision to leave Bayern
  • Linked with a move to MLS side Los Angeles FC
  • Premier League and Serie A clubs also interested
