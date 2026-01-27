AFP
Thomas Frank confirms two Tottenham stars involved in car accident prior to Champions League trip to Eintracht Frankfurt
Spurs stars involved in motorway smash
Kolo Muani, thankfully, emerged from the high-end vehicle unscathed, a fact quickly confirmed by club officials. Images quickly circulated across social media platforms showing the aftermath of the collision. The vehicle involved, reportedly a black Ferrari, was pictured with significant damage to its right-hand side and deployed airbags, resting in a lay-by. Both Odobert and Kolo Muani were seen standing safely beside the car, still dressed in their club training gear, as the accident happened shortly after they had left the club’s Enfield training base. While the incident caused temporary traffic disruption on the motorway and required an oil spill cleanup, the primary focus remained on the well-being of the young French talents.
Frank offers positive update
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday evening, Frank said: "Kolo Muani and Wilson Odobert are both fine. They were unfortunately involved in a minor car accident. Everyone else involved is fine. It was a tyre blowing up. They will be travelling a little later tonight."
Pair still set to travel to Germany
Club medical staff were instructed to give both players thorough check-ups as a precautionary measure. Early indications suggest no injuries of concern, allowing them to remain available for selection for the Champions League fixture. Kolo Muani had only recently recovered from a fractured jaw sustained in a prior collision a few months ago, an injury that required him to wear a protective facial mask. The quick confirmation of their fitness is a significant relief to the team's medical and coaching staff, who are dealing with an incredible workload of injured players.
And Frank needs all of his stars available following another disappointing result in the Premier League, where they were held to a 2-2 draw by relegation-threatened Burnley. Spurs fans booed their players off the pitch again and were heard singing "you’re getting sacked in the morning" during the final moments of the clash at Turf Moor. Victory in Europe and qualification to the knockout stage will ease the pressure on the beleaguered Danish boss, but results in the league will have to improve or the club will be drawn into a relegation battle themselves.
Crunch Champions League clash up next
Both Odobert, a key rotational player this season, and Kolo Muani, on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain, are vital components of Spurs' depleted attacking options. Spurs must secure a win in their final league phase match against Eintracht Frankfurt to guarantee a top-eight finish and automatic qualification for the Champions League round of 16. A draw or loss would mean they are likely to drop into the two-legged play-off round, depending on other results.
