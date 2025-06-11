Thomas Frank's seven-point Tottenham plan: Beat the mutiny, win a trophy... and hijack Man Utd's move for Bryan Mbeumo!

Spurs are set to appoint the Brentford boss after deciding to sack Ange Postecoglou earlier this month

Tottenham's search for a successor to Ange Postecoglou has led them to Thomas Frank. The Dane is set to join from Brentford after an incredibly successful seven-year stint in west London, and has been tasked with a similar revolution on the northern edge of the city.

Frank was not only part of the Bees' revolution from mid-table Championship fodder to one of the Premier League's toughest outfits, but rather the catalyst. Brentford are forward thinking and innovators in their own right, but the crown jewel was their loveable, charismatic and tactically-astute head coach.

There are several reasons as to why Spurs were attracted to Frank, not least his philosophical flexibility and ability to operate on a budget, and now is the time to get behind their new manager. His spell at Brentford revolved around alignment on all fronts, and he's going to need similar support to bring further glory to Tottenham.

GOAL runs through the seven biggest tasks on Frank's to-do list after being sworn as he prepares to be sworn in as Spurs' new boss...