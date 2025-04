This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'This team is built for big games' – USMNT legend Tim Howard says Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are focused on MLS Cup, not Supporters' Shield Major League Soccer Inter Miami CF L. Messi Fellow USMNT icon Landon Donovan said that, despite a great early start, Miami's success may not be sustainable Donovan praises Inter Miami's early-season form

Howard and Donovan discuss the impact of aging stars

Debate the team's prospects for the full MLS season Article continues below Next Match CONCACAF Champions Cup LAF MIA Match preview