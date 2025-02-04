Thierry Henry claims Pep Guardiola is 'not well mentally' after shock split from wife Cristina Serra as Man City crisis continues
Thierry Henry has claimed that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is "not well mentally" after his shock split from wife Cristina Serra.
- Guardiola separated from Serra after more than 30 years
- Henry thinks split has taken heavy toll on manager
- New Man City contract reportedly triggered break-up