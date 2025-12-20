Thiago Silva transfer close! Former Chelsea captain in talks to make shock return to Europe after terminating contract with Fluminense

Former Premier League star Darren Bent had earlier urged the Blues to bring back Silva to Stamford Bridge as he told talkSPORT: "If I’m Chelsea, then I’m trying to bring him back in some capacity and if that’s to play, that’s to play. I watched him play for Fluminense in the Club World Cup and he still looked good. Yes, of course, he’s not as quick as we know he can be because he’s obviously older in age. But his brain is still quick, he was still getting his body position in the right place, he was very rarely getting caught out with the ball in behind.

"He knows full well he’s not the quickest anymore so as they’re about to clear it or clip it over the top: ‘I’ll drop ten yards!’ I played against Thiago Silva when he was in his pomp. Oh my goodness, animal! Brazil versus England… animal. He had everything: jumps, quick, powerful. But now, he just reads the game so well and if I’m Chelsea then I’m trying to bring him back."

He added: "You could go and sign a 21-year-old and they still wouldn’t be as good as him. When you’ve got that much experience and you command that much respect, he’ll put his team-mates in the right positions so he doesn’t really get caught out. The experience that he’s got, I think he would be a great signing for Chelsea. I’m obviously not saying long-term. It’s a no-brainer to bring him back. His kids are obviously still connected to the club and he still loves London. I know it’s not long-term but at least it buys you time. I watched him in the Club World Cup and he still looked brilliant in those conditions. He still defended right, still could read the game very well. What other options are there?"