‘There’s a lot of firsts still to be accomplished’ - Allen Hopkins on Black Players for Change’s growth through adversity

Black Players for Change was forged in the fire.

The non-profit was first formed by a group of footballers following the killing of George Floyd and the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement in the summer of 2020. Back then, it was a space for conversation and advocacy, where Black MLS players connected, talked, and worked with the league to amplify their community. That, remarkably, was nearly six years ago now. These days, Black Players for Change is so much more, a fully-established non-profit that is a major player in the soccer space. Other organizations have come and gone. BPC has not only stayed alive but also grown.

"We're still doing the work. And I think in a climate, and atmosphere in environments, that are what they are, I think it's a testament to how the organization has started, stayed, and has now built new momentum that's going to allow it to be sustainable for a lot longer now," Executive Director Allen Hopkins Jr. tells GOAL.

Indeed, for some time now, Hopkins and his colleagues have been able to think about the future. These days, BPC is about community, representation, and amplifying Black players and the work they're doing in communities - no matter how big or small.

"We now have this heat map of support that we've given, from Minnesota to Columbus to Austin to Washington, to Charlotte, through Hometown Heroes and the MLS All-Star game. But we also support people in some of the blackest communities in Florida, in Georgia, in Los Angeles, in Cleveland, Ohio, and in Indianapolis. We have such a great footprint of success," Hopkins said.

There is name value here. Miles Robinson, Justin Morrow, and Jeremy Ebobisse all have roles in the organization. But they are also a major player at the highest levels of American soccer, working with senior decision makers in MLS - right up to Commissioner Don Garber.

To be sure, there are headwinds. Organizations with similar goals have lost funding. There will always, unfortunately, be detractors to their cause.

"Sometimes it still feels like there's a lot of firsts out there to be accomplished," Hopkins admits.

Still, that is challenge that BPC embraces, not runs from. It has survived. And with a World Cup four months away, it's time to think about growth.

To mark Black History Month, GOAL is launching a series featuring four leading Black executives whose influence continues to shape soccer in America. The series opens with Hopkins, discussing BPC, diversity in the sport, and what the World Cup moment means for the game’s future.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.