Dortmund's sporting director, Ole Book, recently addressed the Sancho situation: "Of course we're keeping an eye on him," he told Sky. "Jadon is a highly creative player and has already put in some excellent performances for Borussia Dortmund in the past – we're absolutely convinced of that," he added.

Yet the report cautions that a transfer remains uncertain, given that the winger earns more than ten million euros a year at Manchester United.