'I don't want this to be about me' - The United Strand reacts after Man Utd's draw with West Ham ends haircut hopes

Carrick also spoke after the game, admitting he was thrilled with the late equaliser but disappointed not to take all three points. He told reporters: "It’s mixed feelings. We know we weren’t quite at our best and credit West Ham for that. We can be better, the boys are frustrated and disappointed with that, which is good to see. We found a late goal, it’s a great moment and another positive. We don’t want to have to pull on it and use it too often, but in the grand scheme of things, a point is something we can take. When you assess games over a five-match period, to only have one draw is a big positive but it’s mixed feelings.

"We know how hard it is to put a run together in this league, it’s not easy. Sometimes you’re dangerous, you have a spark, and sometimes you are stodgy. You need to find the answer, you need to find a way. The goal we conceded was a frustrating one, with the flow of the game. But football throws things up. In the grand scheme of things we managed to take something from the match and we move on.

"We didn’t quite get the balance right for the first part of the game if we’re being honest, that happens, teams are allowed to stop you from scoring! We kept going, we mixed things up and because we have that flexibility we managed to find a solution.”