The Saudi league exposed the contradiction: why was Ronaldo not nominated for the Ballon d'Or?

Ronaldo was the driving force behind Al-Nassr's title triumph, yet the nomination went to his teammate Sadio Mane, who managed just 10 goals and 6 assists in the Roshn League last season.
Mane's international form with Senegal looks like the reason behind his selection. He fired them to the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, and to the title itself, before an administrative decision from the Confederation of African Football stripped them of it.
At the 2026 World Cup, though, Mane failed to score. He managed a single assist as the Lions of Teranga crashed out early in the round of 32.
Reaching a continental final and shining domestically was apparently enough to earn Mane a Ballon d'Or nomination. So why did Ronaldo miss out on one in 2025?
The Portuguese led his national team to the 2025 UEFA Nations League crown, finished as top scorer in the Saudi Roshn League, and drove Al-Nassr to third place behind Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal.
None of it earned him a nomination. The question hangs in the air: why has Ronaldo been shut out of these lists ever since his move to the Saudi league?