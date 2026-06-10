"The saga is over": Kennet Eichhorn has reportedly made his decision – a major transfer is imminent

Although Eichhorn is still under contract with Hertha until 2029 following an extension last summer, he can leave the capital club early due to a release clause. Reports vary on the exact transfer fee for the 16-year-old. According to Sky, Bayer is now paying between eight and nine million euros for the services of the central midfielder.

The deal ends weeks of speculation over one of Germany's brightest talents, with several leading domestic and overseas clubs previously pursuing the teenager.

Yet the list of suitors eventually dwindled. Bayern Munich reportedly dropped out after Eichhorn's camp requested a substantial signing-on fee, while Liverpool fell out of contention because the teenager wanted to stay in Germany. As kicker reported in recent days, the race had narrowed to Leverkusen and RB Leipzig, although Ruhrnachrichten claimed that runners-up Borussia Dortmund remained in the mix.