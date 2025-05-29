The Rondo: Breaking down the Champions League final, whether PSG can best Inter to finally lift the coveted trophy, and who might just be the next American to win it

GOAL US writers debate the Champions League final, ask who can win it, and whether PSG are actually better without Kylian Mbappe

So, it all comes to a head. In the end, the two best teams are probably squaring off in the final. PSG can claim, with some validity, that they have been the best side in Europe this year, tearing through Ligue 1 and making Europe look remarkably easy.

Yes, they took a bit to get going, but did away with the two best sides in the Premier League. Inter, meanwhile, have been on this journey for a some time, and were just about the better side in an enthralling semifinal tie with Barcelona. It could be their time to win this thing.

Either way, it's a tasty matchup. PSG are all attack, ferocious athleticism and real technical quality in the final-third. Inter are smart, strong, and more defensive. But they, too, have their attacking weapons.

Perhaps most crucially, though, both of these teams are also deeply flawed. The Parisians can be exploited on the break and Inter sometimes have a hard time finding the back of the net. Finals are supposed to be cagey; this one might be a good chance for chaos.

PSG have dominated domestic football but have fallen short in Europe, with their only previous Champions League final ending in defeat by Bayern Munich in 2020. Inter won the Champions League in 2010, after also lifting the European Cup in 1964 and 1965, while Olympique de Marseille are the only French club to have won the trophy, back in 1993.

So who will actually win it? Is Ousmane Dembele the main man with Kylian Mbappe now playing his football in Madrid? Who from Inter can make things happen? And from an American point of view, who will be the next USMNT star to play in Europe's biggest game?

GOAL US writers debate all of that and more in a Champions League edition of... The Rondo.