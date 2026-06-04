The proposed deal valued El Mala at €45m up front, with a further €5m in easily attainable add-ons. It also included a 15% sell-on clause, a contract until 2030, and a €4m-per-year salary.

Both clubs had set a deadline for Friday, and the Bees were confident of a positive reply from the Cathedral City side. However, the player's camp has since changed its stance: El Mala's mother is said to be handling the talks with Brentford, who are reported to be sweetening the deal with an XXL commission for the family. According to Sky, the family has now scuppered the record-breaking move and turned Brentford down. The reason: El Mala may be holding out for an offer from a bigger club. His future is now once again "completely up in the air".

The transfer would have set records for both clubs: El Mala was set to replace Anthony Modeste as 1. FC Köln's all-time highest sale (€29m to TJ Quanjian in 2018), while he would have eclipsed Dango Ouattara as Brentford's biggest signing (€42.8m from AFC Bournemouth).