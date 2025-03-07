The Kickoff: Can Wilfried Zaha stay hot for Charlotte FC? Are the Philadelphia Union real contenders? MLS Matchday 3 preview

GOAL takes a look at some key storylines heading into the third Matchday of MLS action in 2025

Two weeks of MLS action are officially in the book, and although it's early, things are starting to take shape and competitors are beginning to emerge. The Columbus Crew are still at the top, while the Philadelphia Union, San Jose Earthquakes, LAFC, and Vancouver Whitecaps join as them as the only unbeaten teams left across MLS.

Reigning champions LA Galaxy are winless through two games, while Supporters' Shield holders Inter Miami sit at four points through two Matchdays -- but are sporting an unwanted trend, with a red card in each of their MLS showings so far this season. Lucky for them, though, their second -- handed to Ian Fray -- was rescinded by the independent review panel.

Meanwhile, Charlotte FC also sit on four points -- but broke out on Matchday 2 with the emergence of Designate Player and Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha, who sparked them to a 2-0 victory over rivals Atlanta United. Can he stay hot, and can CLT continue their winning ways?

Staying in the Eastern Conference, the Union have arguably been MLS' biggest surprise this season so far, and striker Tai Baribo leads the league in scoring with five goals already this season. What is Bradley Carnell cooking, and can their Israeli star keep up his goal-scoring heroics -- or is it an early-season fluke?

Then, in the West, there is the Whitecaps. Nobody saw this coming.

New head coach Jesper Sorensen has them 2-0, and they're coming off a big win over the Galaxy. However, after a midweek draw in the CONCACAF Champions Cup to Liga MX heavyweights CF Monterrey, will their legs be tired or can they overcome adversity to stay unbeaten?

GOAL dives into all that and more in The Kickoff, a weekly preview of each MLS Matchday.