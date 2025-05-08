The Kickoff: Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami visit resilient Minnesota United; New York Red Bulls and LA Galaxy clash in MLS Cup rematch

GOAL takes a look at some key storylines heading into Matchday 12 of MLS action in 2025

The weekend promises fireworks in MLS, with three of the season’s potentially best matches yet on tap.

First, it’s a rematch of the 2024 MLS Cup final, the LA Galaxy clash with the New York Red Bulls - and though both teams are on a bit of a rocky course of late - the circumstances of the match present each club with a unique opportunity to capitalize on the moment.

Minnesota United host Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in a rare cross-conference meeting, as the two clubs meet for the first time since the Argentine's arrival to the league. The Loons, who sit second in the West, will look to keep their red-hot form to start 2025 going against the Herons in a clash at Allianz Field.

And atop the Eastern Conference, the first-place Columbus Crew take to the road this weekend to take on second-place Philadelphia Union in a meeting between the conference's best teams heading into the Matchday.

As Matchday 12 kicks off, these fixtures promise to deliver some of the most exciting action yet this season.

GOAL dives into all that and more in The Kickoff, a weekly preview of each MLS Matchday.