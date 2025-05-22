GOAL takes a look at some of the major MLS storylines emerging ahead of Matchday 15

Matchday 15 marks the halfway point of the MLS season, and a blistering set of games await.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami take on the league-leading Philadelphia Union, with the Herons in search of a turnaround after a dreadful run of form in recent weeks. The Union, meanwhile, are looking to hold on to their Supporters' Shield-leading spot.

In the Western Conference, there are two big matches. In a battle of call-ups for the U.S. men's national team, Brian White, Sebastian Berhalter and the Vancouver Whitecaps travel to Utah to take on Diego Luna and Real Salt Lake. Meanwhile, LAFC hit the road to take on CF Montreal as the Black and Gold look to continue one of the hottest streaks in MLS.

GOAL dives into all that and more in The Kickoff, a weekly preview of each MLS Matchday.