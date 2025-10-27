The Euro XI: Chaotic El Clasico lives up to 'classic' billing, Ruben Amorim is a genius, and Scott McTominay gives Napoli title hope

Well that was a weekend. El Clasico hasn't been this testy in years. In truth, it's a weird fixture these days, a game that has lost a sense of gravitas since Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo left the league. Back then, it was a forum where the world's best would clash. Now, it seems more like a petty rivalry between sides that haven't been equals in a while.

This league needs another classic title race, and with Madrid beating Barca, 2-1, we might just have the makings of one.

Elsewhere in Europe, the Premier League decided to go as mad as possible. Liverpool lost to Brentford, a shocking result - yet entirely predictable. Arsenal needed a set piece to beat Crystal Palace. And we can now say that Man United were geniuses to hire Ruben Amorim and keep Bruno Fernandes, because they have won three in a row - and that's probably a good thing.

Football, eh?

GOAL US presents The Euro XI, with 11 key observations from the weekend.