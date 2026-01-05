'One of the best strikers in the world' - Declan Rice fires Viktor Gyokeres warning to Arsenal's rivals as he explains £64m man's struggles in front of goal

Speaking to the media after the Gunners' latest victory - a hard-fought win over Bournemouth where Rice proved to be the match-winner - the midfielder was unequivocal in his support. He urged those watching to look beyond the basic statistics and appreciate the dirty work the Swede is doing to facilitate the team's attacking fluency. Rice highlighted the specific build-up to his opening goal as the perfect example of Gyokeres' selfless contribution.

"It's tough for him, because he's got two defenders on him all game, all over him," Rice explained. "So he has to use his strength, he has to do all he can to help the team and with my first goal, without him making that run from Gabriel Martinelli's flick and holding it, setting it off to Martin [Odegaard], that goal wouldn't happen. That was a pivotal moment in the game for us to turn the game on its head.

"I see how hard he hits a ball, and when that space arrives for him and the ball's arriving at his feet to score goals, he will 100% score. But at the minute, defenders in the Premier League want to be able to stop Viktor Gyokeres, because he's one of the best strikers in the world.

"Trust me, he's doing unbelievably for us, and we wouldn't be where we are without him."

