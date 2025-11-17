'That’s why they always take us to the U.S.' - Mexico's Raúl Jiménez blasts Torreón crowd after boos toward El Tri in scoreless draw against Uruguay

After the final whistle, Jiménez spoke bluntly about the treatment his team received.

“What’s sad is playing at home and getting booed - the ‘Fuera Vasco’ chants, and people shouting insults at our keeper. That’s what hurts,” he told reporters. “Maybe that’s why they always take us to the U.S.”

His remarks underline a growing frustration within the squad over fan hostility.