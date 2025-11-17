'That's what the media writes' - Roony Bardghji shuts door on potential Barcelona exit in January as he insists 'I feel great' in Catalonia

One of the highlights of Bardghji's early Barcelona career was his late substitute appearance in El Clasico, a 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. Despite the disappointing result for his team, Bardghji described the experience as memorable.

"It’s the most important game and you could feel it in the media, everywhere, even before the game. There was a lot of intensity on the pitch and afterwards. I didn’t participate (in the scuffle at full time), but a lot of things happened. There is a lot of emotion, because it is an important match and a great rivalry. It’s normal, but it was amazing to be there," he recounted to Fotbolskanalen.

Beyond El Clasico, Bardghji has already produced a "standout image of the season" with a curling finish he scored against Olympiacos, a moment he described as "great" and "went a bit viral afterwards." These glimpses of his talent, even in limited minutes, have reinforced the club's belief in his abilities.

Bardghji faces stiff competition for a starting spot, most notably from the highly-rated Lamine Yamal. However, the Swedish international remains patient and focused on his development. He sees his time at Barcelona as a continuous learning process, stating: "I’m improving every day and learning a lot."

Barcelona acquired Bardghji from Copenhagen for several million euros plus add-ons, a "low-risk operation" to secure a "gem of Swedish soccer." Clubs like Porto and Stuttgart have reportedly inquired about a potential loan move in the winter market, but Bardghji's firm intention to stay indicates he believes his development is best served at Camp Nou.

Bardghji has also recently made his first senior international appearance for the Swedish national team, further underscoring his rising profile in European football.