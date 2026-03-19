According to the Bild newspaper, any potential move to bring the player back to Borussia Dortmund would involve the English winger taking a significant pay cut.
Translated by
Ten million euros less in wages? Interesting details revealed about Jadon Sancho’s possible return to BVB
According to the report, Sancho would have to say goodbye to his current salary at Manchester United, rumoured to be €16 million. BVB officials would instead offer him a basic salary of between €5 million and €6 million, which could rise further through substantial performance-related bonuses.
Sport Bild had already reported on Wednesday that internal support for Sancho’s return was growing at BVB. Sporting director Sebastian Kehl is said to be a clear advocate, and sporting director Lars Ricken is also reportedly becoming increasingly open to the idea. In the ongoing discussions, the arguments in favour are said to be prevailing.
- AFP
Jadon Sancho has been a disappointment in the Premier League
A deal would not fall through because of manager Niko Kovac, though Sancho would need to make significant adjustments in terms of discipline. Furthermore, the BVB manager would not necessarily have to deviate from his system featuring a back three and no clear wingers, as the Englishman has already impressed in the role of a second striker during his time in Dortmund.
Sancho is currently on loan from the Red Devils to Aston Villa, though both loan spells are set to expire in the summer. This would mean the 25-year-old would be available on a free transfer. However, he has barely made an impact on the pitch in England. This season, after 29 appearances, he has only been involved in two goals (one goal and one assist).
Sancho’s first return to BVB was a success
Sancho undoubtedly enjoyed his best spell in Dortmund. Between 2017 and 2021, he developed into a top player there; he later returned briefly on loan and reached the Champions League final with the team.
Although direct contact with Sancho’s camp has not yet been established, sources close to him suggest that he is keen on the idea of a return. Sancho is also prepared to accept the impending financial cutbacks.
Jadon Sancho: Statistics and performance data at BVB
Competitive matches Goals Assists Yellow cards 158 53 67 7
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