Talking Tactics: Did Lionel Messi's Inter Miami make a $15 million mistake in signing German Berterame?

Before the 2025 MLS playoffs, the Eastern Conference felt more open than it really should have been.

The Philadelphia Union won the Supporters' Shield. FC Cincinnati came in second thanks to a strong showing from Evander. Inter Miami, though? Well, the Herons hadn't quite done it in the regular season. Third place made for decent reading, but considering they were battered in the Leagues Cup final, it was, to that point, a disappointing campaign.

Of course, they would go on to win the whole thing. Their run can be attributed to a number of things. Tadeo Allende started scoring for fun. The defensive unit - so often criticized - found another level. Their off-ball work improved. Rodrigo De Paul, a smart midseason signing from Atletico Madrid, was settling in.

But perhaps the most obvious switch was one many had called for since the start of the season. Luis Suarez was first suspended, then benched. Messi moved to a false nine. Miami played without a natural striker. And they were absolutely devastating, largely dominating the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup final. Miami, to be sure, were good with a true striker. Without one, they were the best team in the league.

It makes little sense, then, that the Herons went and spent $15 million on German Berterame from Liga MX side CF Monterrey. The Argentine-born striker had a solid goalscoring record in Mexico's top flight. Yet his fit, less than three months after Miami were handed the blueprint to success in this league, is questionable. Sure, these are early days, but there are already concerning signs for all involved.