Talking Tactics: Javier Mascherano swallows ego, maximizes Benjamin Cremaschi and Sergio Busquets and - with a dash of Leo Messi - coaches Inter Miami to vital CWC win

Miami edged Porto to pick up three points in the Club World Cup - and tactically, it required more than just Messi's heroics

So that Lionel Messi guy is still rather good, eh? Anyone who has watched MLS for the last two years or so could tell you that. There is still magic in those legs, even if they move a little slower and walk a lot more these days. And that free kick to bury Porto? Magic, the kind of stuff that he's been doing for years.

It's those moments, of course, that grab headlines and dominate social media. After all, that's the most clickable stuff - and to this point, the most memorable moment from the 2025 Club World Cup.

But delve a little deeper, and this was also a defining moment for manager Javier Mascherano. On Thursday, his side ditched dominance for pragmatism, picked control over chaos. And even though they were outshot by a good Porto side, the way that the Argentine set up his side gave Miami a 2-1 victory and three richly deserved points - and handed him his biggest moment in club management.

GOAL analyzes Inter Miami's win over Porto, and why it was so much more than "give ball to Messi."