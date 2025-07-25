Tackling with his head! Milos Kerkez reveals explanation behind unorthodox style after clips of Liverpool debut went viral for strange defending M. Kerkez Liverpool Bournemouth Premier League

Milos Kerkez revealed why he chose to tackle with his head on his Liverpool debut after clips of his unorthodox defending went viral among fans. The left-back’s full-blooded commitment has only endeared him further to supporters, reinforcing why he is seen as one of Europe’s top emerging full-backs.