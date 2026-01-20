Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

Switzerland’s return to the FIFA World Cup 2026 comes with fresh kit excitement as Puma rolls out new home and away shirts that blend national pride with contemporary performance style. While the home jersey has already been officially unveiled, early looks at the away design have started circulating, putting the Nati firmly in the kit spotlight ahead of next summer’s tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The red and white of Switzerland’s classic identity gets a modern reinterpretation this cycle, while leaked alternate colours suggest Puma is exploring fresh territory for the away strip. Ahead of the World Cup kick-off, here’s everything you need to know about the Switzerland home and away kits, including what they look like, when they launch and how much they’ll cost.

