Suspended Enzo Maresca 'very proud' of Chelsea squad relfecting his behaviour as discipline problems continue
Maresca sidelined but unapologetic
Maresca’s latest yellow card came during Chelsea’s defeat at Newcastle, when he angrily protested a refereeing decision. It was his fifth caution of the Premier League season, a tally that has fuelled criticism that the 45-year-old is failing to set an example for a squad already prone to emotional flashes. Midfield anchor Moises Caicedo was cautioned for sarcastically applauding an official, while goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was booked after charging out of his area to remonstrate. Those incidents, combined with Maresca’s own touchline behaviour, have prompted questions about whether indiscipline is becoming a cultural issue at Stamford Bridge.
On Wednesday morning, Maresca was shown commentary suggesting his team were reflecting his own conduct. While it is unclear exactly which clips or articles were shared, the topic had been widely discussed on supporter platforms, including a prominent fan podcast earlier in the week. To further put it into perspective, Chelsea have received 37 yellow cards this season. Twenty-six came from fouls, while 11 were for offences deemed avoidable, including dissent. Those numbers do not include the five cautions Maresca himself has picked up, two of them against Liverpool, one for his exuberant celebration of a stoppage-time winner, with others coming against Newcastle, Burnley and Manchester United.
Defiant Maresca defends his players
Rather than distancing himself from the narrative, Maresca leaned into it. Asked whether Chelsea must improve their discipline ahead of the Villa game, he responded with a stubborn conviction.
Maresca said: "Listen, the club this morning showed me a comment from some of you that said the team reflect the manager and I'm very proud of that. Because of the way the team is doing. The youngest squad in the Premier League. You also have to allow them some mistakes in terms of growing. I think, yes, we have yellow cards, yes, we had some red cards, but I like to analyse different situations. For sure, it's something we can do better."
With Maresca confined to the press box, assistant coach Willy Caballero is expected to lead Chelsea from the dugout against a Villa side arriving in London with formidable momentum.
Chelsea team news before Villa assignment
Team news offers mixed encouragement. Jamie Gittens is set to return to the squad after missing the Newcastle trip with a shoulder issue, but defender Jorrel Hato is unavailable after picking up a fresh problem. However, Estevao and Liam Delap are available when Villa will make the trip to SW6.
"Estevao is back and he is available for Saturday," Maresca told a pre-match press conference on Christmas Eve. "Estevao and also Liam Delap. They are both back. We didn’t know exactly how long Liam would be out for but he is back on Saturday, and we are happy to have both available."
Whereas Cole Palmer is ready to be in action for the entire match after putting behind a groin and toe injury.
"I think Cole is ready to play 90 minutes, yes," Maresca added. "He played for an hour against Everton, then he did more than 70 minutes against Newcastle. So I think the progression is there, he’s feeling good and I think he could play for 90 minutes now.
"It will be a very tough game for us and we will have to be at our best because Aston Villa are playing very well. They have a clear way of playing and they are very organised both on and off the ball.
"They are full of confidence in this moment, but we are at home and we will be trying to get the three points as we always do. We will work hard and continue to grow."
Villa arrive in ruthless form
Aston Villa arrive on a 10-match winning streak, their longest since 1914, having last lost to Liverpool on 1 November. Unai Emery’s side have beaten Arsenal and Manchester United in the league and brushed aside Young Boys and Basel in Europe. That run has lifted Villa to third in the Premier League, just three points behind leaders Arsenal and seven clear of Chelsea in fourth. In the Europa League, they sit third as well, level on points with Lyon and FC Midtjylland. Such form promises a stern examination for Chelsea, particularly without their head coach on the touchline to channel the emotion he so openly embraces.
