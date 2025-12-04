Getty Images Sport
Surgeon of Bayern Munich and England star Harry Kane wins £37,000 payout after Bentley theft
Prof Haddad sues Jack Barclay Ltd. following 2023 car theft
A world-renowned orthopaedic surgeon specialising in sports medicine, Prof. Haddad has successfully sued Jack Barclay Ltd., based in Mayfair, London, following the theft of his Bentley Continental GTW12.
According to The Independent, the luxury car was stolen from Prof. Haddad’s driveway in January 2023. But when he attempted to claim on his insurance, the payout was refused because the car’s tracker system was not properly activated. While cutting-edge tracker software had been installed by Jack Barclay’s staff, an important subscription service remained inactive.
Prof. Haddad had assumed Jack Barclay’s staff would establish a continuous tracker subscription via Vodafone. The 58-year-old came to that understanding following conversations and email exchanges between himself and a showroom executive in 2019, when he was considering buying the Bentley.
Mr Haddad had claimed a total of £82,643 from Bentley dealership
Following a trial at Central London County Court, Judge Andrew Holmes ruled in favour of Prof. Haddad, finding Jack Barclay Ltd. at fault for failing to send an email to Vodafone, which would have started the tracker. However, Judge Holmes also decided Mr. Haddad bore some responsibility for failing to notice there was no subscription in place until after the Bentley was stolen.
Judge Holmes slashed the award of £82,643 by 60 per cent to £33,057 to reflect Prof. Haddad’s “contributory negligence”, although with accumulated interest his total award will come to just over £37,000.
Mr. Haddad had claimed a total of £78,643 from Jack Barclay Ltd, suing for the return of money paid out under his HP agreement, which his insurers refused to cover after the theft, plus £4,000 for the cost of a replacement hire car.
Judge finds Mr Haddad bore 'contributory negligence' during trial
Speaking during the trial, Judge Holmes told the court: “But for the failure to send the form to Vodafone, Prof. Haddad’s losses would not have occurred. Had the tracker subscription been incepted, Prof. Haddad would have taken the steps necessary to continue it.”
He added: “I see considerable force in the suggestion that Prof. Haddad had a responsibility thereafter to ensure that the tracker was activated.
“With each year that went by, the failure to notice or to check his records becomes more difficult to understand.
“The ordinary person taking an ordinary level of care of his or her own affairs would be expected over time to realise that he was not making payment, or receiving correspondence, about an important point in relation to the insurance of a valuable vehicle.”
Prof Haddad played key role in Kane's surgery in January 2020
Prof. Haddad - the clinical director of the Institute of Sport, Exercise and Health - played a key role in helping Bayern Munich striker Kane return towards the end of the 2019-20 season which was heavily disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Then playing for Tottenham, the forward went under the knife to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring in January 2020. He sustained the injury in Spurs’ 1-0 Premier League defeat against Southampton on 1 January 2020 before returning to training in May of that year and competing in the latter part of the specially-extended campaign.
Kane went on to finish as Tottenham’s top goalscorer in 2019-20, netting 18 league goals as the north Londoners came sixth under then-manager Jose Mourinho, who succeeded Mauricio Pochettino on 20 November 2019.
Up next for Kane: Bayern travel to Stuttgart in the Bundesliga
Kane will be looking to continue his rich vein of goalscoring form when Bayern travel to Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Saturday. The 32-year-old - who has scored 25 goals in just 21 games in all competitions this season - found the back of the net in Wednesday’s 3-2 victory over Union Berlin in the last 16 of the DFB-Pokal.
He also played a key role in helping England qualify for the 2026 World Cup, scoring eight goals in as many qualifiers as Thomas Tuchel’s men topped Group K with a 100 per cent record.
