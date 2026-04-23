Superstar set for BVB move as blockbuster transfer edges closer

Concrete talks over personal terms are now underway. It is clear that Sancho will have to accept a significant pay cut from his current salary of around €15 million per year, and BVB are said to have informed the winger of this weeks ago.

Sancho is open to the cut and, according to Sky, would prefer a move to Dortmund despite several other suitors worldwide, including Juventus Turin.

BVB would not have to pay a transfer fee, as Sancho’s contract with Manchester United expires at the end of the season. The 26-year-old has no future with the Red Devils; he is currently on loan at Aston Villa until the end of June, with limited success.