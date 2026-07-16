'Hope I'm not that stupid!' - Cristian Romero blasts Gary Neville for 'worst centre-back pairing' comment as he revels in Argentina's World Cup win over England

The former Manchester United defender had been highly critical of the Argentine defensive duo, but Romero was quick to settle the score once the final whistle blew in Atlanta.

"The only thing that I hope for is that when I retire, I am not that stupid. Hopefully I won't criticise a player or anyone," Romero told DSports when he was asked about Neville's punditry comments. "Because at the end of the day, we are doing our best for our national team. Sometimes it goes right for us, sometimes badly, but we are just happy to be in a World Cup final again."