'Stop referee harassment now' - Atletico Madrid take brutal swipe at Mourinho and Real Madrid after fiery Madrid derby

The fallout from the Riyadh Air Metropolitano has reached a boiling point as Atletico Madrid used social media to mock Real Madrid’s reaction to their latest derby defeat. Diego Simeone's men secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory, but the post-match headlines were dominated by Mourinho’s explosive press conference.

The Portuguese tactician, visibly enraged by the officiating, took the unusual step of bringing printed evidence to his media briefing to highlight what he believed were game-changing errors.

Atletico responded to this display with a sharp post featuring an emoji of a printer, clearly referencing Mourinho's use of hard-copy images to plead his case. A direct message posted by the club, which stated, "Stop referee harassment now," served as a definitive rebuke to the pressure campaigns often mounted by their neighbors.



